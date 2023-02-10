LOGAN, W.Va. — Hot Cup and Stark Tower owner Michael Cline was arrested Thursday evening on three warrants pertaining to solicitation of explicit material from a minor and sexual assault.
Cline, 47, was booked at around 8:30 p.m. according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority. Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling said Cline was arrested at the Hot Cup location on Stratton Street in downtown Logan upon being served the arrest warrants from members of the West Virginia State Police.
Cline's charges, according to the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority, include possession of materials engaged in sexually explicit content, first degree sexual assault, and second degree sexual assault.
A $500,000 cash-only bond has been set by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson per Wandling's request.
The arrest comes after State Police executed a search warrant on Hot Cup two weeks ago. The warrant stemmed from allegations made on social media.
