LOGAN, W.Va. — Hot Cup and Stark Tower owner Michael Cline was arrested Thursday evening on three warrants pertaining to solicitation of explicit material from a minor and sexual assault.

Cline, 47, was booked at around 8:30 p.m. according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority. Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling said Cline was arrested at the Hot Cup location on Stratton Street in downtown Logan upon being served the arrest warrants from members of the West Virginia State Police.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

