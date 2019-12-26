LOGAN, W.Va. — The Logan City Council achieved the final aspect of their part of the city’s entrance into the West Virginia Municipal Home Rule program when they approved the second reading of their new municipal sales and use tax ordinance Dec. 19.
Meeting in special session for the reading, the ordinance will put the city’s tax code in compliance with the home rule program. Under home rule, which Logan is set to begin operating under on July 1, 2020, several business and occupancy (B&O) taxes are required to be either reduced or eliminated before a 1% sales tax can go into effect.
B&O taxes for retailers and restaurants will now be .43% instead of .45%. Taxes on wholesalers has been halved from .14% to .7%, and all other business that does not fall into those categories received a reduction from .90% to .87%.
City leaders also opted to entirely eliminate a tax on manufacturing, a move they hope attracts manufacturing to the city.
Hearing no comments from the public, the ordinance was passed and adopted by the council. The move marked the final part of the city’s involvement in entering the home rule program, and the ordinance, along with an updated home rule map outlining city boundaries and addresses, will now be subject to official approval by the West Virginia State Tax Department.
Logan was accepted into the home rule program Nov. 20, four months after beginning the process. When the program goes into effect, buyers will pay a 1% sales tax on all consumer items sold within the city limits, and the tax will run concurrently with the 6% state sales tax.