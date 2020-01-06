LOGAN — Logan County was recently awarded grant funds of $34,039 from the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority to go toward replacing old windows and a steel door in the fourth floor of the courthouse.
The Logan County Commission applied for the grant on Sept. 23. During their recent meeting on Dec. 18, commissioners signed off on getting the project started. 2019 marked the second year in a row Logan County was approved for grant funding by the WVCFIA.
According to the description in the grant application, the money will be used to fund a project that will remove the iron bars from the windows of the old jail on the fourth floor of the courthouse, as well as replace the old windows. The description states that most of the windows are broken, cracked or completely gone — allowing birds, insects, rain and snow to enter into the building, which then leaks down into the lower floors. Heating and cooling costs are also increased as a result.
The grant application further states that the problem may eventually cause damage to several offices on the fourth floor that store records, or Circuit Court courtrooms on the third floor. The windows are original to the courthouse when it opened in 1964.
The project also seeks to replace one solid steel door used in one section of the fourth floor where prisoners are still held for their hearings for both Magistrate and Circuit Court. The total cost of replacing both the door and 50 windows carries an estimated total of $42,549.12.
The project is set to be completed in two phases. Phase 1 includes:
- Removal of current glass, each pane and sash.
- Cut or collapse current steel frame and remove.
- Construct treated wooden frame using treated lumber.
- Cap wooden frame with white vinyl coated aluminum.
- Installation of new windows.
- Installation of new door.
- Remove and dispose of all debris.
The grant period is a total of 12 months, meaning there will be one year to complete the project.
The grant was applied for by the Logan County Commission, with Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter serving as the project director, Chris Trent as the grant manager and Gloria Blevins as the fiscal director. According to Trent, phase two will entail more upgrades to the courthouse, but those plans have not yet been outlined to him by Porter.