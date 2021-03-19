LOGAN, W.Va. — Two weeks ago, Logan County faced what was perhaps its worst flood since March 15, 2012, as rainfall fell constantly throughout Feb. 28 and into the morning of March 1.
Among the hardest hit areas were Mount Gay, Cherry Tree and along Holden Road, all of which are no stranger to floods. At one time, flooding occurred on an almost annual basis, but the Island Creek Flood Protection Project of 2014 — which saw the widening of the creek channel in the Black Bottom/Deskins Addition area — has somewhat mitigated the problem by reducing the number of floods and their severity.
The amount of rainfall this time proved to be too much, however, and several businesses in the area were impacted, with some receiving as much as 6 feet or more of water inside, leaving a trail of mud and debris.
One of those businesses was Premium Towing at Cherry Tree, which lost roughly $30,000 worth of equipment, according to owner Jessie Elliott. The local towing company, which has locations throughout the county, received somewhat of a “double-whammy” in this flood, with their storage lot at Kistler near Man also getting flooded.
Vehicles on their lot that belonged to customers were moved to higher ground before the floodwater could reach them. However, 14 vehicles that belonged to Premium Towing itself had to be hauled to the scrap yard due to flood damage. They had to rent equipment from Bridgeport Equipment in Charleston to haul around 7,000 pounds of debris and lost goods from their garage to the local dump.
Just one day after the flood, David Hopkins, Premium Towing’s office manager/operator, says the Cora Volunteer Fire Department called to help with the cleanup effort and AJ’s Auto Glass stopped by to offer their skid-steer to help move mud and debris from the storage lot.
“The local community willing to help just reminds me why I love our small town,” Hopkins said. “When one of us are down, everyone bands together to help out. You don’t see that kind of support in the big cities.
“We’ve been flooded in the past, but it never gets easier seeing everything you’ve worked hard to build go under water,” Hopkins continued. “Premium Towing was started on a $3,500 loan, and we’ve worked hard over the last 23 years to build the company into what it is today. The state came through and widened out the creek beds downstream of us, which has helped with the flooding, but there was just too much rainfall too fast.”
Hopkins also thanked Jerry Grimmett for offering his backhoe and dump trailer to help clean up at their Kistler lot.
Despite the sudden challenge, Premium Towing never missed a beat.
“We never completely shut down,” Elliott said. “We stayed staffed and still did local tows for our customers. The towing business is 24/7. People break down all hours of the day and night, and our customers always come first. We would like to thank everyone again for the help, the calls, messages and just stopping by to check on us. It means a lot to know the community can still band together when disasters like this occur.”
Less than a mile from Premium Towing, Timothy Hager says he lost upward of $16,000 in tools when over 6 feet of water rushed into his business and place of residence, T&N Auto Body and Detail, which was located along the creek at Mount Gay just a few yards from the Mount Gay Lounge.
The flooding caused considerable damage to the structure, Hager said.
“It knocked my back wall out. I lost probably about $16,000 in tools, everything,” Hager said. “I’ve been open almost two years, and I’m not going down. This flood ain’t going to stop me because I’m going to rebuild back up, and I’m going to be bigger and better.”
Two weeks later, Hager is nearly set up in his new location at the former Napier’s Exxon along Holden Road, which is larger and already provides many of the tools he needs for his line of work. Hager says he plans to offer a range of automotive services at his new shop, including mechanic work, oil changes, tires, and full detail and body work.
“I’m ready to go,” Hager said. “… It’s a much better shop, bigger, a lot more room. I’ve got three lifts, a tire machine, a tire balancer, an air-conditioner machine. I’ve got a strut machine. I’ve got a press, too. We’ll do oil changes and all that … take it one day at a time.”
Hager said he hopes to begin selling gas at the location at some point, as the gas pumps at the former station are already on site. Hager’s shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with special hours on Sundays beginning at 10 a.m.
Other businesses in the area that were affected by the floodwaters include Stereo Video, CJ Tire, Dairy Delight, Jersey’s III and the Mount Gay Lounge apartments. While cleanup is ongoing for some, most are open.