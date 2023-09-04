PEACH CREEK, W.Va. — Roscoe and Rhoda Adkins say they have had a lot of ups and downs over the past 75 years, but one thing never faltered through all that time: their love for each other.
The Peach Creek couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Friday, a milestone so rare that the U.S. Census Bureau does not even have statistics on such marriages. The two tied the knot during a small ceremony at the old courthouse in Pikeville, Kentucky, on Aug. 25, 1948.
Their story began in downtown Logan when Rhoda was working at the old G.C. Murphy’s dime store. Roscoe was working across the street at Clark Furniture.
“I worked in the dime store on the floor for a little while and then I was moved to the office,” Rhoda said. “He just came through the dime store and he said, ‘There’s the woman I love.’ Must have been!”
Rhoda, who grew up in the Dingess area of Mingo County and graduated from Lenore High School in 1947, was just 19 years old when she married Roscoe. Her maiden name was Marcum, although she later adopted the surname of her stepfather — Baisden — by the time she graduated high school.
Roscoe, who spent most of his upbringing at Cherry Tree, was just shy of turning 19 himself when he married. The two lived in several different areas, including Cherry Tree, Whites Addition, and even Beckley for a short time before settling in the house they now live in in 1960.
Just 10 months after they were married, the two introduced their first child, Wilfred, in 1949. The couple would continue to become parents of six more children for the next 23 years, with Diana being born in 1952, Regina in 1955, Roscoe Jr. a.k.a. “Rocky” in 1957, Greg in 1960, Eugene in 1966 and Dawn Lea in 1972.
Another child, Sue Ann, would have been the couple’s second baby following Wilfred, but unfortunately, she was born stillborn.
After having her first child, Rhoda never worked again, instead staying home to raise their children and take care of the home. Roscoe became the home’s sole breadwinner, working 11 years with the Chafin Branch Coal Company before later going into business for himself as a carpenter and roofer.
The business was his day job while in the evenings, he laid tile for the Logan County Board of Education. Some of the tiles he laid are still being stepped upon by students and school staff every day in buildings like Verdunville Grade School.
Roscoe continued to work until his early 70s when a fall from the roof of a three-story house forced his retirement. He recovered from that injury and these days, he and his wife remain largely mobile despite being just a few years away from turning 100.
Rhoda, now 94, says she is still “head honcho” of her household despite trying to do as little as she possibly can on a daily basis.
“I do very little — as much as I can by with — but I still clean house, I cook every once in awhile, I do my own laundry,” Rhoda said. “I’m still head honcho.”
“She’s a good cook,” Roscoe said of his wife. “She’s a great cook. She’s really took care of us.”
Rhoda even still drives, going every Friday morning to get her hair done by Sharon Adams, the same individual who has been doing her hair for over six decades. “I’ve been with Sharon for a long time,” she said.
Driving even further than that doesn’t intimidate her a bit.
“Oh, I can drive to Charleston or to Williamson or anywhere I want to drive,” Rhoda said.
Roscoe, 93, is the same way, as he still drives along with doing other tasks like cutting grass and harvesting things like tomatoes and cucumbers in a garden. Rhoda still cans the vegetables produced in her husband’s garden.
“That’s still a lot of heavy-duty stuff that they do,” said their son, Eugene. “As a matter of fact, they’ve got a gazebo out here that they just bought new decking and they put new flooring down on it and painted it all up just a couple of weeks ago.”
When asked what advice she would give to any young couple potentially looking to get married, Rhoda cited her own religious values as the glue that has held her marriage and family together for so long.
“Get in a good church, a Bible-based church, and raise your family in the church,” she said.
When it comes to making a marriage last as long as hers, her advice was simple: give and take.
“If you love somebody, you can’t hold a grudge,” Rhoda said. “You have to forgive. There’s a lot of things that do happen in a marriage that you have to learn to give and take and to forgive.”
When asked that same question, Roscoe reminded younger couples that a marriage takes work.
“To start with, you’ve got to know how to work and to work at it,” Roscoe said. “You’ve got to have something, a project in life that is a goal that you’re going to be able to get. Every young person wants to be rich, but there ain’t no such thing as working for a living that’s going to make you rich. You either have to be a crook or use a pencil the wrong way, so the best thing in life, for young couples, is to be honest with each other, get along with each other, respect each other, and serve the Lord, and if they don’t know the Lord, to really serve the Lord, because life without God ain’t no good.”
“For a young couple, the best thing starting out is to get in church and serve the Lord and put everything in the hands of the Lord and things will work out good for them,” he added, “but, you have to work for it. There ain’t nobody going to give you nothing. Nobody gave us nothing. Even though our families — both of us were poor — they really didn’t have anything to give, but thank God, He saw a way for us.”
Reflecting on those 75 years, Roscoe also cited his religious convictions as the driving force for what kept them together for so long.
“I give it all to the creator, to the good Lord Jesus Christ for watching over us and leading us and guiding us,” Roscoe said. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but He’s always took care of us, so I thank God. He’s done everything in my favor, so I appreciate Him so much.”
Roscoe said the years have gone by much faster than he expected to, but he has no regrets.
“At 19 years old, I wasn’t even thinking about marriage at that time. I didn’t have no competition after we got to going together,” he quipped, “so she’s all mine — and she’s still been and still mine. Thank the Lord! Oh man, it’s been great — it’s been up and down, but it’s been a great life.”
The couple’s son, Eugene, said there isn’t a day that goes by that he’s not thankful for being born into the family he’s in and for still having his parents around after so long. He said his parents instilled the values of respect and work ethic that he still holds today.
Eugene added that he believes the key to his parents’ prolonged health has been their continued determination to lead their normal lives despite the challenges that come with aging, as well as their love for one another. The entire family even still gathers for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas at his parents’ house, he said.
“They still do the same things they always have, I mean, maybe not as fast or as much, but they still do these things and I think that’s been a key to them continuing to be who they are and be a part of this world because they’ve not sit around and grew old,” Eugene said. “They’ve continued to live their life as one and together, and you’ll walk in sometimes and they’ll just be sitting on the couch holding hands. They’re not doing it for anybody. They love each other and they’re just hanging out with each other. They go out and sit in the sun together. There’s not much that they ever do individually that they don’t do together and it’s just a great role model for us to see that.”
“I’ve always said that if I could just be half the man my dad is, I’ll have a great life,” Eugene added. “I love them, and I know I speak for all my brothers and sisters.”
Roscoe and Rhoda’s firstborn son, Wilfred, died in December 2016 at age 67. On the day of their anniversary, his widow, Sharon Sumner Adkins, made a trip from Cleveland, Tennessee for a surprise visit with her in-laws.
“They are the most loving and kind man and wife and have accepted me with open arms,” Sharon Sumner Adkins said. “I couldn’t ask for anybody better. I couldn’t ask for a better family.”
On Saturday, the day after the anniversary, the couple, along with many of their other family members, made the trip to The Steak House in South Williamson, Kentucky, to celebrate. The restaurant is one of their regular spots when they decide to go for a drive.