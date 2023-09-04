The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Teen Vaping
A woman holds a flavored disposable vape device in New York in 2022. A government study on adolescent vaping, released on Thursday, finds more than 2.5 million U.S. kids were using some form of e-cigarette in 2022, suggesting there’s been little progress in keeping vaping devices out of the hands of teenagers.

 Marshall Ritzel | The Associated Press

LOGAN, W.Va. — Logan County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman says the district is adopting a no-tolerance policy toward the use of vaping devices.

As previously reported by The Logan Banner, Huffman stated during a meeting of the Logan County Board of Education on Aug. 8 that the county will begin referring students caught with vaping devices containing THC to the judicial system. However, Huffman said the county is also addressing vaping as a whole by implementing varying disciplinary actions based on what device a student is caught with.

