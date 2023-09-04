A woman holds a flavored disposable vape device in New York in 2022. A government study on adolescent vaping, released on Thursday, finds more than 2.5 million U.S. kids were using some form of e-cigarette in 2022, suggesting there’s been little progress in keeping vaping devices out of the hands of teenagers.
LOGAN, W.Va. — Logan County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman says the district is adopting a no-tolerance policy toward the use of vaping devices.
As previously reported by The Logan Banner, Huffman stated during a meeting of the Logan County Board of Education on Aug. 8 that the county will begin referring students caught with vaping devices containing THC to the judicial system. However, Huffman said the county is also addressing vaping as a whole by implementing varying disciplinary actions based on what device a student is caught with.
“There’s just a different level of disciplinary processes depending upon what type of vape it is,” Huffman said. “I’m still learning about the multiple types of vapes and dab pens and which ones are which, but what we’re also looking at beyond the disciplinary process is the educational process, because our students don’t understand what the potential lifelong harm is that they’re doing to themselves when they’re 12, 13, and 14 years old and so forth, so it’s opportunity for us to provide some education for our students as well.”
Huffman said students as young as elementary school age in the county have been caught with vape devices, an alarming discovery that he said led him to want to take action aside from the obvious legal reasons.
“When you’re talking about getting phone calls from principals that fourth grade students have vapes in their possession and so forth, that kind of gets your attention,” Huffman said.
Huffman said that some of the county’s schools have vape detectors, but noted that students do come up with ways to get around them.
“It would be our goal to have those throughout, but many of our students figure out that they can do things to short circuit that as well,” Huffman said. “They’re smart guys and gals.”
Huffman said the county’s prevention resource officers are also playing an integral role in enforcing the no-vape policy. West Virginia Code states that the sale and/or distribution, as well as the use, of vape products to individuals under 18 years old is illegal.
