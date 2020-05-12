MILTON — A Logan County man was arrested on several counts of possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop in Milton on Saturday night.
Clifford Mullins, 35 of Man, West Virginia, was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
According to the Milton Police Department, officers and a K-9 police dog named Debbie responded to the scene. After Debbie indicated on the vehicle, a search was performed, which yielded Xanax pills, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department also assisted during the investigation.
Mullins was taken to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. Bond was not set.
The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Battery, 4:35 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight April 25, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Suspended registration license (SRL), 11:14 a.m. Sunday, U.S. 60 and 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:30 p.m. April 25, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 1700 block of 11th Avenue.