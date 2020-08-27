HUNTINGTON — Three Logan County residents were among the nine new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in West Virginia on Thursday.
The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 93-year-old man from Fayette County, an 81-year-old man from Clay County, a 90-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 67-year-old woman from Logan County, a 93-year-old man from Logan County, an 81-year-old woman from Logan County, an 89-year-old man from Monroe County, a 90-year-old man from Monroe County and a 72-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
The deaths bring the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 199.
There were 93 new positive cases reported statewide Thursday, for a total of 9,633, with 1,661 active cases reported.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 201 active cases.
Marshall University reported 15 active cases, including in the Athletic Department. Only one of those cases is a student living on campus, Dr. Jerome Gilbert reported to the board of governors Thursday.
Hospitalizations in West Virginia remained high, with 146 hospitalized, 47 in ICU and 25 on vents.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported the 13th COVID-19-related death in the county.
Twenty-two new positive cases were reported, with patients’ ages ranging from 12 to 83, including three children. There were 122 active cases out of a total 451.
The county remained on orange, level 2, health alert status. The system is updated every Thursday.
Statewide, 1,244 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 118,828, and 32 deaths, for a total of 4,076.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reported Thursday the state is working on guidelines for schools to promptly alert their local health department and parents about positive COVID-19 cases in a school.
“Prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff,” DeWine said. “But remember: Just because there is a case at a school, it doesn’t mean the school has done anything wrong. The spread you see in the community will be reflected in the schools.”
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported three new positive cases of COVID-19: a 54-year-old woman and 37-year-old man, both isolating at home, and a 50-year-old woman who was hospitalized.
There are 22 active cases in the county out of a total 227.
Statewide, 775 new positive cases were reported, with 113 being under the age of 18. The state’s total number of cases is 45,978. Eight new deaths were reported, for a total of 910.
“There are still some out there claiming kids don’t get the virus or transmit the virus. Here’s what I’d tell them: There are 130 kids 18 and under on today’s report,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during a press briefing Thursday. “That’s a trend we have to pay attention to. Today we’re reporting 11 high school-aged kids in Warren County. Eleven kids in one county alone. I hope that contact tracing is going fast, because that school system is open.”
Across the U.S., more than 46,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, for a total of 5,799,046, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 178,998 deaths related to the virus.