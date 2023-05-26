Members of the Daniel Boone Post 5578 of the VFW out of Madison salute the coffin of Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Donald McCloud during his funeral services at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan on Saturday, May 20.
Susan Whitlatch, state captain of the West Virginia chapter of the Patriot Guard Riders, presents Fred McCloud with a memorial book for his uncle, Donald McCloud, at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan on Saturday, May 20.
Members of the Daniel Boone Post 5578 of the VFW out of Madison salute the coffin of Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Donald McCloud during his funeral services at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan on Saturday, May 20.
Susan Whitlatch, state captain of the West Virginia chapter of the Patriot Guard Riders, presents Fred McCloud with a memorial book for his uncle, Donald McCloud, at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan on Saturday, May 20.
LOGAN, W.Va. — Nearly 82 years after he was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, a Logan County sailor was finally laid to rest May 20.
Donald Robert McCloud, who was a Fire Controlman 2nd Class for the U.S. Navy, was one of 429 crewmen killed on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. McCloud, who was a resident of Monaville along W.Va. 44 in Logan County, was just 21 years old.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.