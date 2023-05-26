The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN, W.Va. — Nearly 82 years after he was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, a Logan County sailor was finally laid to rest May 20.

Donald Robert McCloud, who was a Fire Controlman 2nd Class for the U.S. Navy, was one of 429 crewmen killed on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. McCloud, who was a resident of Monaville along W.Va. 44 in Logan County, was just 21 years old.

