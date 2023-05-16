The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN, W.Va. — Over eight decades after he was killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, a Logan County native will finally return home to West Virginia to be buried this Saturday.

Donald McCloud, from Monaville, was one of 428 other crewmen who perished on the USS Oklahoma after it was struck by numerous torpedoes during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941. McCloud was stationed on the battleship as a Fire Controlman Second Class for the U.S. Navy.

