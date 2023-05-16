LOGAN, W.Va. — Over eight decades after he was killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, a Logan County native will finally return home to West Virginia to be buried this Saturday.
Donald McCloud, from Monaville, was one of 428 other crewmen who perished on the USS Oklahoma after it was struck by numerous torpedoes during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941. McCloud was stationed on the battleship as a Fire Controlman Second Class for the U.S. Navy.
McCloud enlisted in the U.S. Navy on April 12, 1938, as an apprentice seaman and was set to serve until Nov. 17, 1941. According to his obituary, he requested to stay in Pearl Harbor to reunite with a lifelong friend, whom he got to spend time with on Dec. 6, 1941.
At the time of his death, McCloud was just 21 years old, having been born Nov. 18, 1920.
McCloud’s remains were identified in May 2021 after his nephew, Fred McCloud of Bowling Green, Kentucky, submitted his DNA to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. The agency began a project in 2015 to try to identify victims of the USS Oklahoma.
Funeral services for McCloud will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Honaker Funeral Home in downtown Logan. Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Bruce Reed will officiate. Following the service, McCloud will be interned with full military honors by the U.S. Navy in the McCloud Family Cemetery at East Fork of Twelve Pole Creek in Mingo County. He will be laid to rest alongside his parents, Anderson “Anse” McCloud and Dicie Mullins McCloud.
McCloud is today survived by his nephew, Fred L. McCloud, and nieces Rita Ann Canterbury and Anita Marie Reese.
