LOGAN, W.Va. — Low-income families with school-aged children who are unable to afford internet access could potentially get online under a plan Logan County Schools is seeking to establish.
That’s according to Logan County Schools Assistant Superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins, who detailed the idea at a special meeting of the Logan County Board of Education on Thursday, July 30. She said that she and Lisa Teeters, director of school improvement and technology integration at LCS, have been in discussions with the State Department of Education on how to provide internet access to low-income families as a school year looms that is more virtual than ever.
Logan County Schools has tentatively decided on a blended learning option in the fall in which students will attend in-person classes for two days and three days will be remote virtual learning at home. Families uncomfortable with attending in-person can select an all-virtual option, providing they have adequate internet access.
Logan County Schools has so far spoken with Armstrong Communications, an internet service provider based in Hamlin that services the Harts area into parts of Crawley Creek. Dingess-Adkins said Armstrong is willing to provide low-income families internet access for the 10 months of school, including installation, at a cost of $300 per family.
Dingess-Adkins said Logan County Schools has applied for a grant that would support and pay for internet services. She noted that the grant is competitive and there is no guarantee Logan County Schools will be awarded.
Armstrong installs their internet service in-home, but some companies provide other methods of access, such as a hotspot. Dingess-Adkins said the state BOE will send a list of companies to Logan school officials that outlines the kinds of services they provide.
“Naturally, our goal would be 100% of our students having internet as soon as possible, but we know how installation is and how labor is right now, so we don’t know how quickly that can be done, but we are seeking funding so that families would not be asked to pay for that,” Dingess-Adkins said.
During her remarks, Dingess-Adkins also addressed concerns the public has had regarding how the school year will look in comparison to how remote learning was done over the last few months of school when the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly sent students home on March 13. She said remote learning will be much more organized this time around, thanks to having more time to plan for it.
“We know that, on March 13, we didn’t know a tidal wave was coming,” Dingess-Adkins said. “We were not prepared, as was any district in this country. We were scrambling, our teachers were learning new ways of teaching, but we’ve had all summer to put together a very good, viable plan where we will provide the highest quality education possible in the country, and that’s why we’re trying to seek these internet hookups for our families.”