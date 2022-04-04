MAN — Man High School senior Erik Cochrane will soon be able to add the title of Marshall Yeager Scholar to his long line of academic achievements.
The president and valedictorian of this year’s senior class at Man High in Logan County recently learned he had been selected as a 2022 member of the Society of Yeager Scholars, the prestigious, highly competitive academic scholarship at Marshall University named after the late West Virginia native Chuck Yeager. The news came after he had also been named a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship and accepted into Harvard University.
Cochrane began the National Merit process during his junior year when he took the SAT. In September, at the beginning of his senior year, he received word that his score had qualified him to be selected as a semifinalist.
After that, he submitted an application with an essay and learned a few months later he was a finalist. Cochrane recently learned he is a recipient of the scholarship.
“It’s honestly just surreal,” Cochrane said. “I mean, I’ve worked for years. I’ve had dreams. Even like the National Merit process, that’s been going on since last year, so it’s just exciting to see all this work come to fruition. It gives me hope for the future because it gets so easy, especially with the experience I’ve had with high school, it gets so easy to get burnt out and get so tired, but all of the accomplishments, they give me hope and motivation.”
Cochrane began the process of becoming a Yeager Scholar when he turned in his first application on Dec. 15, 2021. In January, he learned he had become a semifinalist, at which point he had a phone interview with a Yeager student.
During the last weekend in February, Cochrane attended what is known as finalist weekend at Marshall University, where he was told he would know whether he had been selected by March 25. By that following Tuesday, however, he learned of his acceptance into the Society of Yeager Scholars via an online Zoom meeting with university officials.
Despite being accepted into Harvard, Cochrane said he plans to attend Marshall due to the amount of opportunities from the Yeager Scholarship.
“It’s just an amazing opportunity,” Cochrane said. “I plan on staying around here — maybe not Man or Logan County — but this part of the state, and Yeager opens so many doors. You make so many connections in Huntington and that area, and you get to study abroad at Oxford for free. You get another study abroad opportunity. There’s no student debt, so it was just something that I couldn’t pass up.”
Cochrane had also applied to Ivy League schools Yale, Princeton and University of Pennsylvania.
At Man High, Cochrane has served as president of his class all four years, serves as president of the school’s Beta Club, serves as treasurer of the school’s newly formed National Technical Honor Society, was inducted into the National Honor Society his junior year and will be a double-completer of the school’s business curriculum. He was Mr. Man High during the fall 2021 Homecoming Season.
In the community, Cochrane is active at Claypool United Methodist Church, serving on the planning committee, the administrative board and other roles. He also plays piano and sings in the choir.
Cochrane said his community involvement is one reason he has decided to attend Marshall.
“Honestly, choosing to go to Marshall was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” Cochrane said, “but my community has probably been the largest factor because my family, like I said, I’m involved with my church and I just couldn’t imagine leaving that stuff behind, so I’m excited that I get to stay around.”
Cochrane said that, as of now, he has an interest in psychology and has a desire to later attend medical school to become a psychiatrist.
The full list of 2027 Yeager Scholars has not yet been announced.