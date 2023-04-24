LOGAN, W.Va. — In late 2019, David and Crystal Gore purchased the old Mathis Motel/Mountain Trail Inn property in West Logan and announced plans to fully renovate the vacant, burned-out building for business.
With the help of family members and stakeholders Jimmy and Angie Adkins, they were able to make that plan a reality less than two years. By September 2021, the bottom floor of the former motel went from being a condemnable eyesore to a bright new fully leased space home to four local businesses.
That same month, the Gores began the process of acquiring a nearly century old five-story building at 229 Stratton St. in downtown Logan mostly remembered by locals as the old National Bank of Logan building. Less than one year later, that building had over 10 new tenants, one completely renovated floor with new windows and energy-efficient heating and cooling, and all-new RGB lighting on its exterior façade.
Since just that time, the former bank portion on the first floor has also been completely renovated and is being utilized as a beauty school by the Smith Academy of Salon Professionals. The school plans to open a salon on the floor soon.
With that building, the Gores have been solidified as being one of the most prolific names in Logan area business real estate. The two have even renamed the building 229 Stratton: The Gore Building.
David Gore, who previously owned a successful photography business, said it was his own problems finding a suitable space to rent that inspired him to want to help other business owners.
“I’ve said it before, my eyes were open to the need for nice, affordable commercial real estate,” Gore said. “Back whenever I was trying to open a photography studio, it was impossible somewhere that was nice that wasn’t ridiculously priced and didn’t have a leaking roof or mold on the walls. We have a low population here and we’re not as busy as other areas in the world, but the geography around here, the supply and demand ratio, is very lucrative for people that want to get into commercial real estate and provide nice commercial spaces for businesses.”
“There’s a lot of people around here that want to open and run a small business,” Gore added. “The main hurdle to doing that is finding a space. Where is there a space to put in your business, to have a storefront? That’s not available around here, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do, and that’s the only secret to our success is we’ve just really tried to focus on providing nice, clean, and affordable spaces for small businesses to flourish and to really care about them and to really cater to their needs.”
The Gores own several other properties in the county as well and continue to purchase more. They recently acquired the old Special Occasions by Angie building at Yuma Camp on W.Va. Route 44 and are in the process of transitioning from their much smaller event space, the Studio Event Center at the mouth of W.Va. 44, to that one.
“Crystal has been busy just trying to merge the Studio Event Center with Special Occasions and transition everything over and just come up with a plan there,” Gore said. “It’s a bigger venue. We’ll have to hire chefs and wait staff and all that, actual employees there. We’re actually hoping to, starting in May, maybe open it up for Sunday brunches and things like that.”
Gore said they have also recently acquired more properties in the West Logan area and have plans to clean them up. One of them is the old West Logan Grade School, which has been sitting abandoned for a number of years.
Gore said their efforts have not gone unnoticed to the public.
“It’s very personally rewarding to me to be able to do what we’re doing and to take the pride that we are in renovating properties,” Gore said, “and people are very outspoken with their appreciation. It feels great to be, you know like, working in West Logan and to have so many people just pull into the parking and just get out of the car and shake your hand and tell you that they really appreciate what you’re doing here.”
Gore said he hopes the couple’s efforts inspire others to do the same and added that he is willing to offer a helping hand to anyone else wanting to make a difference.
“I’m available on Facebook,” Gore said. “I will talk to anybody and a lot of people have reached out to me and asked how they can get into real estate and asked how they can make a difference and I’m always eager to help people and will, so anybody that reaches out to me and wants advice, I’ll be more than happy to help anyone, because we all need to work together and the more people that are working to clean up Logan and create business opportunities, the better for everyone.”
On that point, Gore again noted the old motel at West Logan. Development of that property also continues, with construction of trail lodging suites on the second floor underway.
“It was pretty much a crack house, a burned down crack house,” David Gore said. “You could see the potential. If we’re able to, in a very relatively short period of time, turn around that property and the stigmas that are attached to it and have it thriving with predominately women-owned businesses, that really speaks that anything can happen anywhere if people just set their minds to it.”
“I love Logan,” Gore added. “I was born here and I’ll die here. I plan to live here for my entire life and I really hope to make a difference and leave a better Logan County for own children and their children, my grandchildren.”