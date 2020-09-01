Local first responders deploy for hurricane assistance
The Mountaineer Emergency Medical Services Strike Team, which is made up of one Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority and seven Kanawha County Ambulance Authority units, has been deployed to Louisiana to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Logan County Paramedic Supervisor Ray Bryant and EMT Paige Napier left Friday to join the convoy of ambulances from Charleston headed to Gonzales, Louisiana, to be staged to respond throughout the region.
This marked the eighth deployment for Logan County to areas that need assistance from outside agencies. Traditionally, crews have been used to evacuate victims from areas, assist with transports, assist in responding to additional 911 calls and other assignments as directed.
The crew could be deployed from a few days up to a month.