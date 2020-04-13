LOGAN — When officials from the City of Logan approached Hot Cup owner Michael Cline about purchasing 70 gift cards for city employees, he at first thought that number was a mistake.
But that’s exactly what the city did in an effort to help one of its small businesses during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has left many stores and restaurants struggling to maintain.
“Small businesses are the heart of a town,” Cline said. “Without them, you don’t have a town, and our city and our mayor and our city clerk and all of their staff members, they recognize this.”
Cline said every city employee, “from the cleanup crew to the hierarchy of the staff,” received the cards and they have been coming in using them accordingly. Some of the employees are customers Hot Cup hasn’t seen before, he added.
Cline said COVID-19’s impact on Hot Cup’s business has been “catastrophic,” and the coffee shop has reduced its hours in response — open now from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, instead of 7 p.m. — as well as closed the dining room for dine-in seating. Cline is also keeping the shop open on Saturdays on a trial basis depending on how customer turnout is over the next few weekends.
“We’re doing everything that we can to cut corners and keep the doors open and also keep three hard-working employees employed,” Cline said. “When this thing very first happened, we told our employees, ‘Anyone who wants to stay home and quarantine absolutely can — choose your safety over anything else if you would like to. You can absolutely stay home during the pandemic, and your job will be here for you when you get back.’”
So far, it hasn’t come to that, and all three of Hot Cup’s employees have remained at work as usual. “We’re going to keep going as long as we possibly can to keep serving our great customers,” Cline said.
Logan City Clerk Amber Miller said the gesture was all about giving thanks to the city’s employees, and helping the city’s small businesses in their time of need.
“We wanted to give our employees a token of gratitude for their service and remind them that they are all part of a family that cares about them,” Miller said. “People always need to know that they matter, especially in uncertain times. We also wanted to support our downtown business in a time when they need it the most.”