LOGAN, W.Va. — In the seven months since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit hard, one segment of the nation that’s been especially affected is small business, with many now closed permanently and others struggling to hang on.
In Logan County, some businesses, such as Gordman’s, have closed permanently, while others, like Janet’s Park and Eat and Valley Market, have closed but hope they will eventually reopen.
At the same time, however, Logan County has also enjoyed several new businesses that have opened during the pandemic, including Near Me Furniture Rentals, Southern Charms Delightful Wears and Brick’s Cuts.
One small business that thrived for a period during the pandemic was Brenda’s Variety Store and More. Originally started in November 2019 as a small pallet store at 202 Dingess St., the store now primarily serves downtown Logan as a grocery store in a bigger space at 212 Dingess St. just down the street from its original location.
Initially, the conversion to a grocery store proved to be a boon for owner Brenda Short compared to the previous pallet offering. However, the store’s profits have dipped considerably since the dramatic virus surge in Logan County that lasted over two months beginning in July.
Short attributes COVID-19, as well as an accidental bank charge, to the business slowdown. Short and her daughter Angel Adkins, who operates a photography business in the store, have taken to fundraising efforts to help save the small grocery business.
“We’re $1,200 in the red right now, and the rent’s coming due,” Short said, “so there’s no other way of paying it unless I do a fundraiser. The coronavirus has slowed everything down, and then I had a random charge come on my account from the Clover (point-of-sale) system that should not have been there, and when they finally refunded that money back, I already had $400 in overdrafts. I have not been able to get lined out since then.”
On Saturday, the two held a fundraiser event, selling foods like walking tacos, nachos and cheese, Super Donuts and popcorn. Other events are planned, and Short has also started a GoFundMe with a goal of $1,200 — just the amount needed to keep the store open.
Since opening, Short has gained a faithful base of customers in downtown Logan — many of whom are unable to get transportation to stores like Walmart or Kroger that are outside of close walking distance to the town. On top of that, most of Short’s prices rival the bigger stores.
“I’ve had several of them tell me that I’m a blessing being here and it’s helped them so much, that their food stamps actually last them until the end of the month,” Short said, “and I’ve got a few that comes in that I help, you know, so I would hate to shut the store down simply because I know it’s helping families.”
Donations to the store’s GoFundMe fundraiser can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-a-small-grocery-store.