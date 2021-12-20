LOGAN, W.Va. — Logan County’s Family Treatment Court, a program that allows parents recovering from addiction to reunite with their children, graduated its first class of three participants during a ceremony Friday, Dec. 10.
Family Treatment Court was established in Logan County in October 2020 and accepted its first participant on Jan. 4, 2021. The program originally began as a pilot in three West Virginia counties, one of which was neighboring Boone County, where former Circuit Judge Will Thompson played a role in its inception.
Those who enter the program undergo a rigorous process that takes nine months at minimum. Participants must pass through five milestones to complete the program. Throughout the process, they are drug-screened several times per week and visited regularly or checked on in other ways by the officials overseeing their progress.
Participants are also required to maintain daily contact with the program’s court case coordinator, Ashley Ranson, and take part in individual and group counseling. If a participant doesn’t have a job, they are also required to complete community service.
Throughout the entire program, each participant is allowed a limited amount of supervised visitation hours each week with their children. Upon resolution of the program, they receive a certificate of completion and the restoration of their parental rights.
The conference room on the first floor of the West Virginia State Building in downtown Logan was the site of Family Treatment Court’s first graduation ceremony. Surrounded by their family members, three participants — Kayla Lester and husband and wife Kermit and Jessica Bryant — were given their certificates granting them their parental rights.
Logan Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher oversees the program and all of the county’s neglect and abuse cases.
Evan Jenkins, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, also spoke at the ceremony.
“In the judicial system, there’s a lot of tough times, but we all know there’s times of celebration and, boy, today is one of those days,” Jenkins said. “When you think of specialty courts — adult drug court, juvenile drug court, military service members — and you think of all the criminal side, that’s pretty tough duty and there’s some amazing stories of people getting their life heading in the right direction. But Family Treatment Court, it’s not over here on the criminal side. This is about families, and this is about people, obviously, having tough circumstances in their life and getting on the right road to recovery.”
Those in attendance were treated to lunch. After that, each participant was introduced, and the stories of their journeys to recovery were told by Ranson in what was an emotional moment for the graduates.
With their children by their side, the graduates were presented with their certificates of completion. Ranson also gifted each graduate with a canvas print of a professional family photo. The gift was well-received, with Jessica Bryant remarking it was the first family photo that she, Kermit and their daughter had ever taken.
“We are so incredibly proud of our three graduates,” Butcher said. “I have gotten the opportunity to watch them go from the throes of addiction all the way to almost a year of clean screens and recovery, and we’re so proud of all they’ve achieved. It really is a miracle to see a family come back together, and that’s what we get to witness in Family Treatment Court. I’m so proud of them.”
Graduate Kayla Lester, who was the program’s first participant, said the support of the program allowed her to achieve.
“At first, I didn’t think I’d be where I’m at today,” Lester said. “I just said there’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this program, but here I am today. It’s helped me a lot. I couldn’t have asked for a better support team, and I’m just so thankful for everything that they’ve done.”
“I feel honored to have been offered this position as the Family Treatment Court case coordinator and to be able to work with each participant and to watch them grow not only as individuals, but as parents as well,” Ranson said. “It is very rewarding to know that I am a part of a great team that comes together to help these individuals overcome obstacles that may stand in their way.
“The participants have worked to gain tools to help maintain their sobriety, gain lawful employment, obtain their driver’s license and maintain a stable and safe home,” Ranson added.
The next Family Treatment Court graduation is expected sometime in the spring.