HUNTINGTON — Everyone will be able to enjoy the Marshall University Marching Thunder’s trip to London because the New Year’s Day parade and preview show, featuring the marching band, will be broadcast on TV.
Both the preview show and the live parade will be broadcast on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s statewide West Virginia Channel. The preview show will air at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, and at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30. The live parade will air from 7 to 10:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
Similar to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the London New Year’s Day Parade is one of the largest of its kind. It includes marching bands from around the world as well as floats, balloons and other entries.
The Marching Thunder was selected after a global search of marching bands following their successful international debut in Rome in 2016. In addition to the parade performance, students will enjoy several days of educational tours and sightseeing in England.
The London parade recently announced a major deal with American Public Television allowing the public television system exclusive territorial rights to broadcast the parade, reaching an audience of many millions in the U.S.
“The London trip is an amazing opportunity for us to travel abroad and learn so much about new and different cultures,” said Griffin Aliff, freshman music composition major, in a university news release. “It’s also amazing that my friends and co-workers back home will be able to watch me on TV, and be proud and supportive as we march through London. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I am so grateful to be experiencing this with the Marching Thunder.”
Eddie Isom, director of programming for WVPB, said the station was proud to carry the parade coverage because it’s a unique opportunity to showcase students at a state university doing great things.
“It’s going to be really cool to watch as Marshall University’s Marching Thunder takes to the streets of London to perform in the parade,” Isom said. “The purpose of the West Virginia Channel is to provide great content that celebrates our state and its people, and we’re happy that the Marshall University community — and all of the Mountain State — will be able to tune in to see London go kelly green for a while.”
There will be 125 people traveling to London for the event, including the 103 members of the Marching Thunder who will perform in the parade. The group leaves Sunday and will return Jan. 5.
“The London New Year’s Day Parade is an exciting opportunity for the Marching Thunder to perform on the world stage in front of hundreds of thousands of people in person and on TV,” said Adam Dalton, director of bands in Marshall’s School of Music. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these students to experience a new culture, see what they have read in history books and share their talent in music.”
Viewers can follow along with the Marching Thunder (@MarshallUBands) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for live updates and behind-the-scenes views from the trip. The parade will also be livestreamed on the London New Year’s Day Parade site: www.lnydp.com.