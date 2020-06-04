COAL GROVE, Ohio — The third time the new ambulance station in the Pedro area was let out for bids, an acceptable bid was approved for the project that has been months in the making.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners accepted a bid Tuesday by Mullins Construction Co. of Wheelersburg, Ohio, to build the ambulance station, a promise county officials made several years ago when voters approved a Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services levy to support the county’s ambulance district, said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.
The bid by Mullins was for $547,610 plus another $19,297 for generators for the project. It was the lowest of three bids submitted for the project. The bid by R&R Restoration of Flatwoods, Kentucky, for the project was $684,500 plus another $18,843 for the generators. The bid from CTB Inc. from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was for $761,000 plus another $20,085 option for generators.
The 2,650-square-foot ambulance station will be built on the left side of County Road 26 near Rock Hill Elementary School, according to Lori Morris, director of the ambulance district.
Commissioners rejected the first bids for the project last year when they came in nearly double the $450,000 estimate. The second time the project was let for bid earlier this year with a $500,000 estimate, the bids were rejected as being too high. This time the project had an estimate of some $600,000, said Chris Kline, deputy county auditor.
“It’s been a painful process to go through,” Holliday said.
Officials re-engineered the project several times and finally turned to the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. for assistance. Mullins has built several shell buildings for the development corporation at The Point, a South Point industrial park.
The board also is seeking applications for the Lawrence County Veteran of the Year. Nominations can be made to Tim Carpenter at the veterans office at the Lawrence County Courthouse. The phone number is 740-533-4328.
In other action, the board:
- Appointed Rich Blankenship, deputy director of the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services, to the STAR Community Justice Center governing board.
- Hired Joshua Butcher and Donna Waugh as part-time janitors at the courthouse. They will be paid $12.26 per hour.
- Approved the resignation of Quinton Harris from the county emergency medical services district.