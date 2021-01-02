BARBOURSVILLE — For five years, Jeremy Boyes jumped out of planes in Wisconsin before finding a new hobby using hills in West Virginia.
After graduating from Cabell Midland High School in 2015, Boyes moved to the Midwest to work as a skydiver. He has more than 700 jumps on his record and most recently worked as a photographer for first-time tandem jumpers. He recently moved back home for the winter.
“Since I was going to be in town for four months or so, I wanted to have something to practice and get good at,” Boyes said, so he picked up downhill longboarding.
He upgraded from a basic cruiser board, purchased some additional equipment and hit the slopes to try to master downhill longboarding with some free riding mixed in.
“There are a lot of different disciplines in the sport of longboarding, but the one I am most focused on is downhill,” said Boyes. “You find a decent-sized hill, which happened to be at the park that day, and you start at the top and have ways of controlling your speed on the way down.”
Free riding, he said, focuses more on tricks instead of speed. He carries two sets of wheels when he goes out to ride — one for each discipline — but, he added, the two styles do overlap some, specifically when it comes to slides and speed control.
“You have to be able to slow down and stop, so from the outside looking in, a lot of people think you go straight down the hill and you have no way to control your speed, but I can slide from a complete stop from 40 mph if I needed to,” Boyes said.
Locally, he said, it has been a struggle to find good downhill spots, but he has used a large hill at Barboursville Park to continue working on his downhill longboarding skills, reaching speeds of up to 35 mph, which he was able to track because of the radar gun and screen located at the bottom of the hill.
“I did the run over and over again to find out things that were maybe slowing me down and how I could get faster, so it was a cool way to help my performance,” Boyes said.
He doesn’t expect to move back to the Midwest, but somewhere else he can continue working in skydiving and doing longboarding as a hobby on the side.
“I’m down to go pretty much anywhere,” said Boyes.