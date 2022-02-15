WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Ambulance response times continue to be a topic of discussion for the Mingo County Commission.
Jason Smith, owner of STAT EMS, came before the commission earlier this month to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the affect it has had on emergency room wait times. He said the wait times have had the largest impact on the ambulance response times because drivers are taken off the road for so long.
“We are actually working with the state now and doing some examinations of times,” Smith said. “So if our crew sits at a hospital at the one-hour mark, we call and give a report. At the time we are released to leave, we call them back. There are several agencies participating in this, so they’re logging this. … We start calculating at an hour, because we feel like after an hour we’ve been there too long.”
Smith said the longest wait they have had since beginning the log process was just over 12 hours in an emergency room with a patient still on their cot. Smith said a recent wait time at Logan Regional Medical Center, one of the closest hospitals to patients in the county, was just over five hours. Another at the hospital was roughly two-and-a-half hours.
“It’s not just us,” Smith said. “When we’re standing there, there’s seven, eight, nine other cots lined down the hallway.”
Commission President Thomas Taylor asked how the process works that leaves patients in the care of EMS after they have reached the emergency room. Smith said hospitals are also short-staffed, just like EMS, and that if they have a patient, they don’t want to leave them without care.
Smith discussed possible solutions the state is considering but said until action is taken by hospitals or by the state government, there is not much his drivers can do to mitigate the issue.
“They don’t have a bed to put them in because they’re short-staffed,” Smith said. “The National Guard is now being released to work inside of the hospitals, so that’s their initial stage of trying to help the hospitals to turn everybody back out. There are steps being made. It’s just a process.”
Smith also cited a news article that discussed possible state funding for EMS services that is being discussed by Gov. Jim Justice.
“One of the things I talked about the last time we were in here was the national shortages and state shortage of personnel,” Smith said. “It’s already hit through the Governor’s Office. One of the things they’re trying to do it trying to funnel some money out.”
The issue was first brought before the commission after Taylor was informed about instances where ambulances were taking over an hour to reach patients who called 911.
Taylor also encouraged local EMS providers to attend the Fire Chief Association meetings to see if the agencies could work together to provide backup to EMS when they are tied up with patients.