HUNTINGTON — A Huntington resident who dedicated her life to higher education died this week.
Carolyn Smith, 76, of Huntington, died Wednesday, Nov. 30. Smith was president and co-owner of Huntington Junior College, where she worked for 54 years until earlier this year when it was acquired by SensibleSchool Inc.
A service celebrating her life will take place Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Campus Christian Center at Marshall University.
Current Huntington Junior College President Fred Fransen said the college community was saddened to hear of Smith’s death.
“Carolyn and her family worked for decades to fill the need for skilled workers in the Tri-State area,” he said. ”Thousands of students came to know Carolyn for her love of learning and her love of the Huntington community. She will be missed.”
Following her departure from the junior college, Smith maintained a close relationship with her staff and faculty whom she considered family, her obituary said.
Smith was a graduate of Marshall University, where she had served as president of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. She was honored with an Award of Distinction by the Marshall University College of Education and had been commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for contributions to be made to the Carolyn Noell Smith COEPD Scholarship Endowment Fund at Marshall University, which was named in her honor.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.