HUNTINGTON — Alan B. Gould, a longtime faculty member and administrator at Marshall University, died early Sunday after a long illness.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of Alan’s death,” said Jerome A. Gilbert, president of the university, in a release. “He knew this institution better than most, having received two degrees from Marshall and then serving as a faculty member for decades. His knowledge of world history, civic responsibility and the political realm was legendary. He will be missed.”
Gould served in a number of capacities at Marshall over his more than 45-year career at Marshall, including professor of history, chair of the history department, assistant to the president for special projects, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, provost and executive director of the Drinko Academy. He was also interim president from 1990 to 1991.
He was named an honorary Drinko Fellow in 2016.
“I came here to teach in ‘69 as an assistant professor,” Gould said in a 2010 Herald-Dispatch profile. “I had no aspirations to do anything else. But little by little, one thing led to another.”
Gould, a Huntington East High School graduate, earned B.A. and M.A. degrees in history from Marshall University, and a Ph.D. in history from West Virginia University.
He helped establish the Green Bottom Society and is credited with getting the John Marshall statue outside Drinko Library built. He also created Constitution Week at Marshall, which the university still observes today.
“I enjoy the atmosphere and enjoy things like putting together Constitution Week,” he said in 2010 about retirement. “There’s great colleagues and great students, so why would I want to play golf?”
Montserrat Miller, professor of history at Marshall, succeeded Gould as executive director of the Drinko Academy. She said Gould’s death is a tremendous loss for the academy, the university and the community, but also a tremendous personal loss for his many friends and family.
“He made it possible for me to come back to Marshall and to come home,” Miller said. “I’m so grateful for that. He supported my research, my teaching, and all of my other endeavors over the course of my whole career here.”
Miller said Gould was innovative, imaginative and generous, and made many positive changes to the university and community.
“He had a remarkable sense of humor and confronted all challenges with that sense of humor, which contributed to the campus culture here at Marshall,” she said.
Gould is survived by his wife, Mary Nell, and three sons.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Chapman’s Mortuary.