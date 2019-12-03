HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center is remembering loved ones who have died this holiday season with its special Memorial Christmas tree, which was dedicated in a ceremony Monday night.
People were allowed to purchase special ornaments in honor of lost loved ones with a minimum donation of $25 to the St. Mary’s Foundation, according to a news release.
Both the names of the loved one and the purchaser were placed on a plaque ornament to serve as a visible sign of love for those entering the medical center’s main lobby. To learn more, visit www.st-marys.org/christmastree.
All donations will be divided equally between the St. Mary’s Pallotti Fund and the St. Mary’s Hospitality House. The Pallotti Fund provides emergency assistance to patients and their families, as well as St. Mary’s employees, volunteers and retirees. The St. Mary’s Hospitality House provides shelter, nourishment and emotional support to families who have a loved one receiving care at St. Mary’s or another healthcare facility in the Tri-State.