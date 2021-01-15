HUNTINGTON — It could be a profitable weekend for lucky lottery players as two of the largest jackpots in U.S. history will be on the line.
Numbers were to be drawn Friday night for the $750 million Mega Millions prize, the fifth-largest jackpot ever. Then on Saturday, players have a chance at a $640 million Powerball prize, the eighth-largest jackpot.
It’s been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.
The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be an estimated $550.6 million and for Powerball would be $478.7 million.
The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.5 million. For Powerball, it’s 1 in 292.2 million.