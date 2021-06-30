CHARLESTON — While Gov. Jim Justice will be announcing the second round of vaccination incentive sweepstakes winners Wednesday, the names were actually drawn Monday morning in a 10th-floor conference room at West Virginia Lottery Commission headquarters in Charleston.
“We’re basically set up in a board room on the 10th floor,” Lottery assistant director Randy Burnside said. “It’s very similar to how we conduct a lot of our second-chance drawings.”
With 302,561 entrants and the option to select which prize contests — $1 million in cash, pickups, firearms, state parks getaway packages, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, and a separate option for four-year college scholarships for 12- to 25-year-olds — each contestant wishes to enter, the process is a bit more complicated than a second-chance Lottery drawing, he said.
“It’s a very tedious, drawn-out process that takes an hour and a half, on average,” Burnside said.
Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, the team conducting the drawing for Wednesday’s prizes assembled in the 10th-floor office. That included Caitie Smith, Lottery drawing manager; Michael Thaxton, Lottery product development manager; Anna Marie Short, Lottery compliance director; Steve Compston, with Lottery security; Patty Loos, Lottery internal auditor; and Rebecca Sigman, external auditor with the Suttle and Stalnaker CPA firm.
The process, as explained by Burnside, goes like this:
Each entry is assigned a six-digit number. Then, beginning with the $1 million prize, the Lottery uses random-number-generation software to draw a winning number and five alternate numbers.
The process is repeated for each prize drawing, except that 10 alternates are selected for drawings for the 25 state parks getaway packages given away each week.
At that point, another software program is used to match the winning numbers with the numbers assigned to the entries.
“That’s when we can see who has won,” he said.
The files of winners and alternates then go to the Department of Health and Human Resources, to verify vaccination data, while the names of winners and alternates for rifles and shotguns are sent to the Division of Corrections, to verify that those people are not convicted felons prohibited from owning firearms.
Additionally, the Lottery verifies that none of the winners or alternates are employees of either the Lottery or the Governor’s Office, or are spouses of those employees, and that there are no previous winners on the lists. Alternates not selected as winners remain eligible for winning prizes in future drawings.
At that point, the lists are forwarded to the Governor’s Office, where the staff contacts winners in each of the prize categories, or if they cannot be reached, contacts the alternates in descending order, he said.
“Especially for the larger prizes, they want people to be in Charleston to claim their prizes,” Burnside said of the Governor’s Office request for a winner and alternates for each prize.
On Monday, the drawing process was completed by 9:58 a.m., Burnside said.
He said all 302,561 entrants have selected the cash prize option, while 281,915 are entered in the drawing for pickups, 239,455 for state parks getaways, 209,177 for shotguns, 208,110 for rifles, 147,029 for lifetime fishing licenses and 121,734 for lifetime hunting licenses. Additionally, 28,385 entrants ages 12 to 25 are entered for the college scholarships.
While there has been grumblings among some regarding the legitimacy of the sweepstakes, particularly since the drawings are not conducted in public, Burnside said integrity is crucial for the Lottery.
“Integrity is the most important thing in the world, when it comes to the Lottery,” he said. “People have to have faith in the Lottery or they’re not going to buy the tickets.”
He said that’s one reason the Lottery has internal and external auditors monitoring the drawing process.
“People need to know it’s fair, and I think that’s why the Governor’s Office wanted us to handle it,” Burnside said of the Lottery conducting the sweepstakes drawings.
He added, “People can rest assured that the ‘Do It For Babydog’ drawings are being conducted fairly and by the rules.”
The weekly drawings, with winners announced on Wednesdays, will continue through Aug. 4, when the sweepstakes’ grand prize of $1.588 million will be awarded.