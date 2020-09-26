LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s largest city was attempting to heal on Thursday, with two police officers recovering from bullet wounds sustained during a night of unrest and officials pleading for calm amid continued outrage over a grand jury’s decision not to charge anyone in connection with Breonna Taylor’s death.
As the city’s 9 p.m. curfew approached Thursday, people holding signs and chanting, “Say her name” and “You can’t stop the revolution,” marched from a protest hub at Jefferson Square Park despite concerns of a police crackdown.
As Louisville braced for a second day of protests over the Taylor decision, officials urged those demonstrating to stay peaceful and take to the streets only during daytime hours.
Russell Coleman, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, issued a terse warning that his office will charge those perceived to be acting outside the bounds of “peaceable” protest. The demand came after 127 people were arrested amid chaotic scenes of fires and looting Wednesday night.
“Shooting this city’s law enforcement officers, looting its businesses and committing arson at the front door of its state courthouse is far from peaceable,” Coleman said in a statement, insisting that Louisville had “endured enough loss of life.”
The warning came as a tense mood settled over the city late Thursday afternoon, with protesters gathering downtown to vent their anger over the Wednesday announcement that officers who shot 26-year-old Taylor to death at her apartment in March would face no charges in her killing.
“It’s just what we know, that nobody cares about us as a black community,” said Naeshaa McDonald, 23, one of more than 100 people gathered in downtown Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park as police and National Guardsmen carrying long guns looked on nearby.
Taylor was initially reported to have been shot five times, but Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday her body was struck by six bullets or bullet fragments.
A third officer who opened fire, Brett Hankison, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a nearby apartment that housed three people, including a child. Hankison was fired earlier in the summer, while the two other officers remain on administrative leave, officials said.
Hankison’s attorney said Thursday that the former officer intends to plead not guilty.
“He’s disappointed,” attorney Stew Mathews said of his client’s reaction to the charges.
Officials said Thursday that Maj. Aubrey Gregory — who was struck in the hip by gunfire while directing the police response to the protests Wednesday — was treated at University of Louisville Hospital and released. Officer Robinson Desroches was hit in the abdomen and is in stable condition.
“It is a very tense and emotional time,” Robert Schroeder, interim police chief, said at a briefing. “I think our officers are in good spirits, given the conditions we’re in right now.”
Authorities said Larynzo Johnson has been charged with two counts of assault and 14 counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting. It was unclear if Johnson had an attorney.
Schroeder declined to discuss a suspected motive in the case or whether police believe Johnson was a protester, saying it would be premature to release any information.