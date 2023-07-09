The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Members of the Louisville Orchestra, in town for the free “In Harmony” concert Saturday evening at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, made additional visits in the surrounding community to help foster a love for and appreciation of music.

Saturday afternoon, a small ensemble visited the Boyd County Public Library’s Ashland branch for “Once Upon An Orchestra,” an all-ages event that featured storytelling through music. Visitors were treated to a reading of the classic storybook “Where The Wild Things Are” accompanied by musical performers.

