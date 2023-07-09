illian Pettitt, with The Louisville Orchestra, reads “Where the Wild Things Are” to a group of children during the Once Upon an Orchestra event on Saturday at the Boyd County Public Library in Ashland.
The Louisville Orchestra members Lillian Pettitt, performing on cello, right, and Annie Daigle, performing on violin, transition between pieces during the Once Upon an Orchestra event on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Boyd County Public Library in Ashland.
Val Barnes, 3, of Flatwoods, Ky., colors a page while listening to music performed by members of The Louisville Orchestra during the Once Upon an Orchestra event on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Boyd County Public Library in Ashland.
ASHLAND — Members of the Louisville Orchestra, in town for the free “In Harmony” concert Saturday evening at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, made additional visits in the surrounding community to help foster a love for and appreciation of music.
Saturday afternoon, a small ensemble visited the Boyd County Public Library’s Ashland branch for “Once Upon An Orchestra,” an all-ages event that featured storytelling through music. Visitors were treated to a reading of the classic storybook “Where The Wild Things Are” accompanied by musical performers.
