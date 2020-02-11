HUNTINGTON — This Valentine’s season, students at Marshall University have been invited to show their “love” and appreciation for those who have helped make their educational experience possible.
Love a Donor Days is an opportunity for students to write a thank-you note or record a video expressing appreciation for the donors who provide scholarships, travel funding and program support.
Monday through Thursday, Feb. 13, Love a Donor will set up at different buildings on campus for students to stop by for free hot cocoa and coffee, as well as the warm feeling of gratitude.
— The Herald-Dispatch