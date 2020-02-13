HUNTINGTON — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and members of the Campus Activities Board at Marshall University spent time this week getting ready for the big day.
Members were spotted in the Memorial Student Center on Monday creating themed decorations and crafts in preparation for Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated every year on Feb. 14 and often is marked by candy, flowers and gifts being exchanged between loved ones.
The Campus Activities Board is a student-run organization that works to create social, recreational, multicultural, philanthropic and educational events for the campus and community. Upcoming events organized by the group include string art, part of the Do It Yourself Series, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Don Morris Room at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington, and creating a terrarium at 6:30 p.m. March 11, also in the Don Morris Room.
For a roundup of Valentine’s Day events taking place around the region, see the Weekend section in today’s edition of The Herald-Dispatch.