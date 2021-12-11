HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University community was full of love Saturday as 600 graduates walked across the stage at the institution’s winter commencement.
The commencement took place at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington during two ceremonies, which honored July, August and December graduates of the university.
Keynote speaker Dan Holbrook, who served as a professor at the university for 25 years, said graduation was one of his favorite events in life.
“It’s one of those rare occasions when everybody in the room is happy,” he said.
Holbrook said he didn’t want to give a speech full of clichés, but gave students three pieces of advice: Show up on time, do your work and be good to other people. In hopes of teaching the graduates something valuable, he gave two more pieces of advice: Ignorance is the only enemy, and love conquers all.
Holbrook said ignorance is at the center of human issues, disputes, problems and questions.
“One of the many ironies of getting an education is the more you learn, the more you realize how much more there is to learn,” he said. “So as your education increases, so, too, does the sum of your ignorance.”
But one of the beauties of ignorance is that it is relatively easy to defeat, he said. Learning is converting ignorance into more and broader knowledge.
Holbrook added that most philosophies and religions agree on how to address human issues — economic, political, social and culture — and that is with love.
“Fighting ignorance takes love — at the very least, the love of learning,” he said. “Which would you rather have more of — ignorance or love? It’s not all you need, but it’s close.”
Departing President Jerome Gilbert said his farewell to students Saturday, adding to the unintentional theme of love.
“People asked me why higher education. And the answer is very simple: the students,” he said. “Our time together has been very special to me. I love the students. I love them all. And I’m honored to be here today and celebrate today’s graduation with you, the students.”
Tracy Christofero, chair of the faculty senate, said professors were proud of the students, who faced challenges not seen in over 100 years.
“You did it even through the challenge of a pandemic. If you can do that, you can do anything,” she said. “So go do great things, because you’re strong, you’re smart and your voice matters.”
Commencement opened with Gilbert leading the group in a moment of silence to reflect the joyous day for graduates, but also to remember the hurdles and struggles they overcame, noting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of Saturday’s speakers gave speeches via prerecorded videos. Graduates were asked to leave with their families as soon as they walked across the stage in hopes of limiting the potential spread of COVID-19.
Gilbert also asked students and their families to use the time to honor Maribeth Cox, a senior who died after she was hit by a vehicle as she walked across 3rd Avenue in Huntington last month.
Cox was presented a degree in her field posthumously.
A final tally of the number of graduates for Marshall this winter is expected next week.