HUNTINGTON — A program that supported community revitalization in West Huntington is coming to Highlawn.
Love Your Block, which has been in West Huntington since 2018, will soon open applications for project ideas in the Highlawn neighborhood.
Two AmeriCorps members with the city of Huntington spearhead the initiative. Kalyn Obiozor is the coordinator for Highlawn and Katie Keefer is the coordinator for West Huntington.
“Love Your Block is an initiative to revitalize neighborhoods one block at a time,” Obiozor said.
The program uses mini-grants and city resources to focus on growth in urban areas. The funding supports community projects that residents want, which can include repairs, cleanups and other revitalization projects.
Obiozor said Highlawn’s Love Your Block program launched alongside Project SHINE, which sought applications earlier this year, to get the word out to the community. Love Your Block’s applications will open Monday, May 10. Obiozor said the plan is to focus on projects up to $1,000 that include community activities, beautification projects and litter prevention.
Applications can be filled out online or picked up from City Hall.
Links to the application will be posted on the Love Your Block Huntington Facebook page.
“We’ve had several projects in West Huntington over the past two years. I think some of our biggest accomplishments have been getting out there and talking with the community members and addressing the issues that affect community members directly,” Keefer said.
Love Your Block allows the city to work with community members from the ground up by allowing residents to say what issues they want to address and then getting the resources to find solutions, Keefer said.
Keefer said one highlight of the program in West Huntington was improvements made to a playground at Celebration Church on 19th Street. Flower beds and lunch benches were added to the site. Existing equipment was repainted.
“It really just made the space more inviting for kids and more inviting to the community in general,” Keefer said.
Obiozor said Love Your Block can continue to build on efforts already taken by Highlawn residents. Highlawn’s neighborhood is active with events like community cleanups, she said.
“I think it will really help pinpoint, as a whole, things that need to happen in Highlawn, and then really draw in those people to problem-solve those issues,” Obiozor said.
Obiozor and Keefer said the goal is for Love Your Block to be helmed by neighborhoods. In the future, they plan for the program to expand to other communities in Huntington.
Another hope with the expansion to Highlawn is that neighborhoods are able to work together to offer support and resources for their Love Your Block programs. Residents of West Huntington, which is going on its third year in the program, can offer some insight to Highlawn residents.
Highlawn Neighborhood Association President Linda Blough said information about Love Your Block was presented at a recent neighborhood meeting. She said residents have thought about a couple of ideas that could be submitted on an application.
“I love our neighborhood. I think we have a perfect neighborhood, and I think any cosmetic update or upgrade is a good thing,” Blough said.