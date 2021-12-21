ASHLAND — King’s Daughters Medical Center is offering Low-Cost Blood Profiles for $25, according to a news release.
No physician order or appointment is needed, and fasting is required. Results will be mailed to participants’ homes and available in MyChart in one to two days. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted, and insurance cannot be billed.
The LCBP includes the most commonly ordered lab tests, including:
- Complete Blood Count: Screens for and monitors conditions that affect the blood cells, including anemia, infection, inflammation, blood disorders and some types of cancer.
- Comprehensive Metabolic Panel: Provides information about the current status of the metabolism, including kidneys and liver; electrolyte and acid/base balance; blood glucose levels; and blood proteins.
- Lipid Panel: Includes measures of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol (bad); HDL cholesterol (good); and triglycerides.
- Thyroid Stimulating Hormone: Screens for and aids in the diagnosis of thyroid disorders, including both low and high function.
Optional A1C testing is also offered for $5. The A1C test provides information about the average levels of blood glucose over the past three months. The A1C is an important tool in the management of diabetes.
All screenings take place from 8-10 a.m. The locations and dates for the screenings include:
King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging, 2225 Central Ave., Ashland, Fridays, Jan. 7 through June 24.
King’s Daughters Bellefonte Centre, 1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 302, Russell, Ky. Thursdays, Jan. 6 through June 30.
King’s Daughters Drive-Thru Lab (credit card payments only), 2406 Carter Ave., Ashland, Saturdays, Jan. 8 through June 25
King’s Daughters Ohio, 2001 Scioto Trail, Portsmouth, Ohio, Jan. 21, March 18, May 20
King’s Daughters Medical Specialties, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Portsmouth, Ohio, Jan. 17, March 21, May 16.
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Grayson, 100 Bellefonte Road, Grayson, Ky., Jan. 14, March 11, May 13.
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Ironton, 912 Park Ave., Ironton, Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23.
King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mtn. Road, Prestonsburg, Ky., Jan. 26, March 23, May 25.
King’s Daughters Medical Specialties Jackson, 14395 State Route 93, Jackson, Ohio, Jan. 21, March 18, May 20.
King’s Daughters Family Care Center Wheelersburg, 8750 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Jan. 14, March 11, May 13.
