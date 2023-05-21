HUNTINGTON — Valley Health Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce the WVU Cancer Institute’s mobile lung cancer screening unit, LUCAS, will be at Valley Heath’s Fort Gay health center May 23, 2023 and Valley Health’s Hurricane health center May 24, 2023.
LUCAS is the first of its kind, state-of-the-art lung cancer screening technology available in a comfortable, convenient environment for women and men with private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare.
The LUCAS bus will be visiting Valley Health — Fort Gay from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 23. For an appointment, call 304-648-5544, extension 2335; and Valley Health — Hurricane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 24. For an ap pointment, call 304-760-6040.
Uninsured patients living in West Virginia, aged 50 and older and meet lung cancer screening eligibility requirements, may receive lung cancer screening on LUCAS through the generosity of grant funding and donations.
More West Virginians die from lung cancer than colorectal, prostate, and breast cancer combines.
Approximately 120,000 West Virginias are eligible for lung cancer screening, but only about two to four percent of those eligible for low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) are currently being screened.
LUCAS provides lung cancer screening and then refers patients in need of follow-up to facilities close to their home. The WVU Cancer Institute Mobile Cancer Screening Program is coordinated by Cancer Prevention and Control, and is a partnership between WVU Cancer Institute and WVU Medicine — WVU Hospitals.
