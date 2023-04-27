MORGANTOWN — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Wayne County offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans.
A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at Valley Health Care - Wayne from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 16. For an appointment, call 304-272-5136.
The lung cancer screenings are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare. Uninsured patients living in West Virginia who meet screening criteria can receive their lung cancer screening on LUCAS through grant funding and donations. A physician’s order and prior authorization from insurance are required to get screened. Appointments must be made 14 or more days in advance of the visit to allow time for insurance pre-authorizations.
In West Virginia, more people die of lung cancer than colorectal, prostate and breast cancer combined. LUCAS, an acronym for Lung Cancer Screening, travels to the 42 counties in the state without easy access to lung cancer screening.
Similar to mammography, regular lung cancer screening can detect cancer early, when it is easier to treat and cure. Both units are part of the WVU Cancer Institute Mobile Cancer Screening Program and work in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, and other community leaders to reduce the number of deaths from breast and lung cancer in West Virginia.
