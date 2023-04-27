The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LUCAS, an acronym for Lung Cancer Screening, travels to the 42 counties in the state without easy access to lung cancer screening.

 Courtesy of WVU Medicine

MORGANTOWN — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Wayne County offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. 

A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at Valley Health Care - Wayne from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 16. For an appointment, call 304-272-5136.

