PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A Lucasville, Ohio, woman was arrested on several charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into the death of a baby, according to local law enforcement officials.
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer said in a news release that an investigation had been opened March 14 after the Portsmouth police received a report that a woman had given birth at a residence on 7th Street in Portsmouth and the baby had died.
Detectives responded to the hospital and collected evidence as well as statements, according to the release. The stillborn infant was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. As a result of the investigation, the case was presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on April 14, which resulted in a secret indictment warrant being issued.
Mahala Hughes, 22, of Houston Hollow Long Run Road in Lucasville, was arrested and charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of possession of a fentanyl related compound, and two counts of endangering children, according to Thoroughman. Hughes is being held without bond and will appear at Common Pleas Court at a later date.
Thoroughman said the joint investigation is still ongoing and could result in more charges at a later date.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.
