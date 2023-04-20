The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A Lucasville, Ohio, woman was arrested on several charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into the death of a baby, according to local law enforcement officials.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer said in a news release that an investigation had been opened March 14 after the Portsmouth police received a report that a woman had given birth at a residence on 7th Street in Portsmouth and the baby had died.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you