HUNTINGTON — People hungry for comfort food can grab their favorite down-home dishes once again at Central City Cafe.

The restaurant, located at 529 14th St. West in Huntington, recently reopened for lunch hours. It had been closed following guidelines put in place at the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The cafe offers Southern-style comfort food, which is prepared and served by three generations of owner David Luther’s family. Popular items on the menu include homemade pies, cornbread, soups and even “Granny’s meatloaf.”

The cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

