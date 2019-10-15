HUNTINGTON — FaithHealth Appalachia, an organization launched last year, will gather spiritual leaders from across the Tri-State for a lunch Tuesday, Oct. 15, to honor their service to the region.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave.

Mayor Steve Williams will give the key note address as part of the luncheon.

FaithHealth Appalachia was established as an initiative of Cabell Huntington Hospital and is now operating as a 501C3.

Its mission is to be a conduit of transformation that bridges the gaps that exists between healthcare providers, faith communities, community organizations and resources to better care for the physical, psychosocial, and spiritual needs that exist within the community.

For more information, please contact Jana Stoner, Director of FaithHealth Appalachia at 304-544-8312.

