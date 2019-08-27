The Herald-Dispatch
ATHENS, Ohio - An Appalachian Ohio Opioid Workforce Expansion project award made to Dr. Deborah Henderson, director of Ohio University's School of Nursing, for $1.35 million, will apply to some local counties, the school announced this week.
The grant was awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration.
The grant will apply in the counties of Athens, Hocking, Jackson, Meigs, Perry, Ross, Vinton and Washington, which were chosen in part because of their higher-than-average drug overdose rates. Meigs County has the third highest overdose death rate in the state while Hocking, Perry and Jackson also have significantly higher rates than the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The grant's work will occur from September 2019 to Aug. 31, 2022.
"This is an incredible opportunity for our faculty to have an impact on the drug epidemic in Ohio," said College of Health Sciences and Professions Dean Randy Leite. "This project will give professionals new experiences in addressing substance use disorder and also allow us to train more new behavioral health professionals to aid in combatting the opioid epidemic."