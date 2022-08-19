HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Class of 2026 gathered Thursday evening for the return of a tradition — making a human-formed block letter “M” at the center of the football field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
The freshman class photo, which has been canceled in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was followed by free food from some of Huntington’s food trucks before students went to Hoops Family Field to cheer on the women’s soccer team in its home opener. The night ended with a showing of “We Are Marshall” on the football field for Marshall’s newest class.
The events are part of the university’s Week of Welcome, an annual event to immerse new students into the Marshall environment before the start of the new school year, which begins Monday, Aug. 22.
