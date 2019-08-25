CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — A $4.2 million paving project is scheduled to begin on four-lane U.S. 23 starting Monday, Aug. 26, in southern Boyd County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The divided highway will be repaved from Interstate 64 south to Kentucky 752 (Durbin Road). The project calls for milling away old pavement and adding new blacktop along a seven-mile section of the highway south of Catlettsburg.
Work zone signs were installed Friday. The project also includes making centerline and shoulder repairs, according to the release.
Motorists should expect daily, one-lane traffic for both northbound and southbound traffic while the project is underway.
Full paving operations are expected to start after Labor Day. Crews are expected to start on the northbound lanes, working from southern Boyd County toward I-64. The paving work is scheduled Monday through Saturday.
The project could take four to six weeks, weather permitting, according to the release. The work has an Oct. 15 completion date.
Mountain Enterprises was awarded the $4,199,225.10 contract for the work, according to the release.
More than 11,000 vehicles travel the road per day. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 to 45 mph while the project is ongoing.