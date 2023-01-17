The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jeff Maddox, was selected by fellow commissioners to serve as the 2023 Wayne County Commission president.

WAYNE — Commissioner Jeff Maddox was selected unanimously to serve as the 2023 Commission President during the first Wayne County meeting of the year on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Maddox is finishing his first term on the commission, which began in 2019 when he replaced former commissioner David Pennington upon his retirement.

