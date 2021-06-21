The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Historic Madie Carroll House, 234 Guyan St. in Huntington, opened for tours Saturday during Heritage Day.

Author James L. Hale spoke about his book, “The Long Road to Freedom: The Story of the Enslaved Polley Children.”

