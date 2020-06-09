Essential reporting in volatile times.

Madie Carroll House plans to be open June 20

HUNTINGTON — The June/Annual Meeting of the Madie Carroll House Preservation Society Inc. is rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the historic Carroll house, 234 Guyan St., Huntington.

The Carroll house will open for its Heritage Day from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20. The site will practice social distancing, sanitation of surfaces and will require masks, which will be provided for those who don’t have their own. Volunteers will present on the Historic House’s history, the historic profession of scribes, making of butter and the local underground railroad.

For more information, contact Karen Nance at 304-736-1655, or knnance@comcast.net.

