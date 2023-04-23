HUNTINGTON — Madison Avenue Christian Church will celebrate the renovation of its sanctuary and fellowship hall during its Sunday service on April 30.
The celebratory service will include a guest speaker in the new sanctuary. The service will start at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.
According to member and committee member of the renovations Linda Williams, the church’s spaces had not been updated since the 1960s. Williams said the church hopes the updates will make the space more inviting and comfortable.
“Our goal was to create a more welcoming, brighter, more comfortable and more inviting sanctuary for our congregation and congregations to come. … We haven’t gotten any complaints so far,” Williams said.
Williams said the new space is much brighter and more accessible to see than the old one.
The renovations took about eight months and included new floors, chairs, lighting and paint.
Williams said Madison Avenue wasn’t sure what to do with the old pews but had heard about a fire at Harmons Creek Church of the Nazarene in Poca, West Virginia, that destroyed the church building last fall.
Williams said Harmons Creek would use the pews once their new building is finished later this month.
Madison Avenue Christian Church, at 722 12th St. W. in Huntington was founded in 1911. It has regular service starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
