Madison Avenue Christian Church, 722 12th St. W. in Huntington, has recently completed a renovation of its sanctuary.

 Linda Williams | Courtesy photo

HUNTINGTON — Madison Avenue Christian Church will celebrate the renovation of its sanctuary and fellowship hall during its Sunday service on April 30.

The celebratory service will include a guest speaker in the new sanctuary. The service will start at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

