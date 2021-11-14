HUNTINGTON — More than 3,000 popular magazines are now available to download and read on any device 24/7 through the Cabell County Public Library.
Users with a library card can read digital magazines alongside eBooks and eAudiobooks on Libby, the reading app from OverDrive, or by visiting https://wvreads.overdrive.com, according to a news release. Top titles include US Weekly, National Geographic, Good Housekeeping, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone and other popular magazines, all supplied by ZINIO.
Digital magazines have no wait lists or holds, do not count towards checkout limits and provide readers the option to renew their selections, according to the release. CCPL patrons can also download magazines to Libby for offline use. Readers can browse lists of magazines within the app and search by format to find available titles.
Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby connects first-time users and experienced readers with CCPL’s digital collection. This locally selected collection offers eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines including bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from subjects ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
Readers may browse WVREADS’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. The service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and Chromebook. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle” (U.S. only). All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
