HUNTINGTON - Maintenance planned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, will limit recreational boat lockages at the Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam on the Ohio River in Gallipolis, Ohio, beginning Aug. 19 and continuing until Sept. 30, 2019.
The Corps of Engineers will perform maintenance on the main lock chamber miter gates. During this time, Robert C. Byrd Locks will only lock recreational craft at noon and 4 p.m. unless traffic patterns allow additional lockages.
For more information or questions, contact the Public Affairs Office at 304-399-5353.