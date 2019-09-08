HUNTINGTON — The congregations of the United Methodist Church East End Parish worshiped in song Saturday with a performance by the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus.
The chorus, made up of around 30 members ranging from ages 20 to 90, celebrated 20 years of performing this year. They will be inducted into the West Virginia All Black Hall of Fame this fall.
The group started in January 1996 when a group of men were recruited to sing as part of a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. While the celebration was nothing new, the group of men felt something special and decided to form a group to help keep King's dream alive. Since then, the group has performed all over the United States, and has performed for the president twice.
The chorus performs both contemporary and traditional African American gospel music.