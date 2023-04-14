Cousins Brexton Cole, 9, right, and Tenley Kinker, 9, of South Webster, Ohio play a virtual reality game together inside Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Park at Camp Landing Entertainment District on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Ashland.
Braley Jackson, 6, of Grayson, Ky., right, and Ashley Greer spend time playing arcade games together during the grand opening of Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Park on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ashland.
ASHLAND — Malibu Jack's, an indoor theme park, opened last April in Camp Landing, the space that formerly housed the KYOVA Tri-State Mall. The entertainment center offers go-kart racing, laser tag, mini-golf, rides, bowling, arcade games and more.
It was the third Malibu Jack's location to open; the two others are in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky.
“I think Malibu Jack’s fits into the community of Ashland and of the Tri-State really well as a local hub of entertainment and excitement for all ages. We’ve got children’s birthday parties, group events, corporate events, lots of people coming out to utilize our space, and they’re having a lot of fun,” said Megan Woods, general manager of Malibu Jack's.
Malibu Jack’s is the only indoor theme park in the Tri-State area.
“I think the community has really embraced us,” Woods said.
She says Malibu Jack's has connected a lot with schools and is a popular destination for field trips.
To mark its first anniversary, Malibu Jack's is celebrating from April 10-30 with a different Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) offer each week.
Since opening, the Ashland location has added a Dippin' Dots and a Pucker Powder Machine.
"We are looking forward to a month full of great deals and creating even more unforgettable memories with our guests," Woods said. "We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the community, and we are committed to continuing to provide an exceptional experience for our guests at Malibu Jack's."
Malibu Jack’s is owned by Five Star Parks & Attractions.
