ASHLAND — Malibu Jack's, an indoor theme park, opened last April in Camp Landing, the space that formerly housed the KYOVA Tri-State Mall. The entertainment center offers go-kart racing, laser tag, mini-golf, rides, bowling, arcade games and more.

It was the third Malibu Jack's location to open; the two others are in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky.

