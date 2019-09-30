HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington men were indicted by a grand jury this month after being accused of perpetrating two unrelated violent crimes in the city.
Thomas Paul Anderson, 54, of Huntington was indicted on one count of malicious wounding in a separate, unreleased case.
Anderson was arrest June 14 after police were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 2500 block of Marcum Terrace in Huntington. He is accused of stabbing Donald Accord, 50, twice during an altercation between the two individuals. Accord’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening at the time, police had said.
Ryan Lee Vannatter, of Huntington, was charged with nine counts of wanton endangerment surrounding a Sept. 18, 2018, shots fired incident along 3rd Avenue.
The investigation into Vannatter began after police were called to the 26th Street and 3rd Avenue area at approximately 6:14 p.m. Sept 18. Nine 9mm shell casings were located behind a residence in the 2500 block of 3rd Avenue. Witnesses told police and dispatchers they saw a burgundy sport utility vehicle leave the area after the shots were heard, and there were children playing in the area when the shots went off.
Police asked to see a resident’s home security footage and learned the vehicle in question was a burgundy Dodge Durango. The vehicle was located in 9 1/2 alley at the intersection of 21st Street, where the suspect fled inside a residence when he saw police. Vannatter was apprehended after police identified him as the suspect in the surveillance video.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in September. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Cameron G. Blue, Greensboro, North Carolina: Second-degree sexual assault and strangulation.
Christopher Lloyd Burns, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue: Receiving stolen automobile.
Ronald Tyler Burns, Barboursville: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
William Cody Coleman, Milton: Reckless driving, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference and no operator’s.
Amanda Louise Daniels, 100 block of North High Street, Huntington: Obtaining money by false pretenses, conspiracy and third-offense shoplifting.
Daniel Merle Dykes, 3500 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington: Receiving stolen automobile, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference and fleeing in a vehicle.
Marsha Earle, 200 block of Short Street Rear, Huntington: Burglary and petit larceny.
Jason M. Flowers, 5100 block of Altizer Avenue, Huntington: Entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny and conspiracy.
Jermaine Maurice Johnson, 1200 block of 26th Street, Huntington: Strangulation and domestic battery.
Scotty Andrew Jones, 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue: Domestic battery, strangulation and domestic assault.
William Richard Legge, 300 block of 25th Street, Huntington: Malicious wounding.
Ryan Tyler Massie, Ironton, Ohio: Embezzlement.
Harold J. McCormick, Gallipolis, Ohio: Obtaining money by false pretenses.
Stephen Dale Meadows, Lesage: Failure to register as a sex offender, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, no registration and no insurance.
Trista Renae Shelton, 6900 block of Merritts Creek Road: Fraudulent use of an access device.
Jeremiah Howard Stepp, 300 block of Rear Tierman Street, Huntington: Destruction of property and domestic assault.
Brittany Ann Stowers, Ranger, West Virginia: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Jeffrey Lee Sutton, Barboursville: Attempt to commit a felony.
Kayla Shablee Thacker, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue, Huntington: Third-offense shoplifting and obstructing an officer.
Joe Walden II, 100 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Tommy R. Workman Jr., Red House, West Virginia: Malicious assault on a correctional employee.